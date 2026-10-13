What Quebec’s separatist victory means for Alberta independence

Quebec’s separatist victory could give Alberta’s independence movement renewed momentum, but the implications extend well beyond the question of separation. On today’s episode of Straight Up, international adviser David Knight Legg joins Marc Patrone to discuss how affordability concerns, economic uncertainty and growing frustration with the federal government are reshaping political attitudes across Canada.

Help us cover the stories the taxpayer-funded legacy media doesn’t want to touch. Support strong, fearless, independent media. Become a premium Juno News subscriber today and get 20% off!

Get 20% off for 1 year

David argues that many Albertans who are dissatisfied with the status quo may be open to a broader debate about provincial autonomy without necessarily supporting independence outright.

They also discuss Alberta’s divided political landscape, including the potential influence of Quebec’s separatist movement and the significance of the province’s upcoming referendum questions.

David suggests that concerns surrounding immigration policy, public safety, the justice system and government accountability could resonate with voters who do not identify as separatists.

He also examines Canada’s strained trade relationship with the United States, the potential for Canadian heavy crude exports to China, and the need for a more strategic approach to economic and national security partnerships.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

Share