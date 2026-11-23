Mark Carney’s Liberal government is pushing new online safety legislation that critics warn could have serious consequences for free speech in Canada.

On today’s episode of Straight Up, constitutional lawyer Josh Dehaas joins Marc Patrone to examine the concerns surrounding the Liberals’ proposed Digital Safety Act.

Dehaas warns the legislation would create a new regulator in Ottawa with the power to scrutinize how social media companies and AI platforms moderate content, potentially pressuring them to remove legal speech to avoid significant fines.

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He explains why the bill could have a chilling effect on public debate, particularly around controversial issues such as immigration and gender identity, and why journalists and commentators should be paying attention.

The conversation also explores the government’s proposed surveillance powers under Bill C-22, which could extend to banks, dating apps, AI services and more, raising concerns about access to sensitive personal information.

Could these proposals fundamentally change how Canadians communicate online? And what happens to free expression when tech companies are incentivized to censor first and ask questions later?

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

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