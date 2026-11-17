New figures are raising serious questions about the Carney government’s claims that it has brought Canada’s immigration levels under control. According to reporting by Blacklock’s Reporter, the government allowed 42% more landed immigrants into Canada than it had previously reported.

On today’s episode of Straight Up, National Post columnist Tristan Hopper joins Marc Patrone to discuss the findings and what they reveal about the true scale of Canada’s immigration surge. Despite repeated claims that immigration levels are coming down, the government’s own budget documents point to another massive influx of newcomers.

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Hopper breaks down the numbers, including plans for 380,000 permanent residents alongside a one-time pathway allowing up to 200,000 temporary residents to become permanent residents. Meanwhile, Canada continues to grapple with a record number of temporary residents already in the country.

They also examine how an endless supply of low-wage temporary labour can undermine productivity, weaken incentives for businesses to invest and put downward pressure on wages. Why are Canadians being told immigration is under control when the numbers suggest otherwise?

Plus, Hopper weighs in on the Century Initiative, Canada’s ambition to reach a population of 100 million, and whether policymakers are ignoring the potential consequences of pursuing such rapid population growth.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

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