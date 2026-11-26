Prime Minister Mark Carney took the stage at the annual National Press Gallery dinner, where he joked about his expensive in-flight meals aboard Canada One and the federal government’s media subsidies.

Carney also took a shot at Postmedia, joking that journalists could take home a doggy bag. But with Canadians facing mounting affordability pressures and growing concerns about government-funded journalism, were the jokes in poor taste?

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On today’s episode of Straight Up, political commentator Jasmin Laine joins Marc Patrone to break down Carney’s performance and the reaction it sparked.

They discuss whether Carney’s remarks came across as self-deprecating humour or another example of an out-of-touch prime minister mocking his critics. They also examine the growing credibility concerns surrounding media outlets that receive government funding.

Plus, they look at the political humour on display throughout the evening, the reaction from Canada’s media class, and whether these annual dinners reveal more about our politicians than they might intend.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

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