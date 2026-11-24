Rebel News is heading to national television. In a major move for Canada’s independent media landscape, Rebel News founder Ezra Levant is partnering with pioneering television executive Moses Znaimer to bring Rebel content to two of his channels, with prime-time programming set to begin January 4.

On today’s episode of Straight Up, Ezra Levant joins Marc Patrone to discuss the partnership, what it means for Rebel News and why he believes there is a growing appetite for independent journalism outside Canada’s traditional media establishment.

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Levant says the deal will introduce Rebel News to potentially millions of television viewers who may never have encountered the outlet online. He also predicts the programming could become a serious ratings competitor to established media organizations.

They also discuss the federal government’s media subsidies, including Mark Carney’s commitment to additional CBC funding during the election campaign. Levant argues that government funding undermines public trust in journalism and says Rebel News has deliberately chosen to remain financially independent.

But could the partnership face resistance? Levant raises concerns about potential regulatory pushback and discusses the government’s history of restricting Rebel News journalists from covering political events.

Plus, Levant addresses the threats and attacks facing Rebel News journalists, including the recent targeting of reporter Alexa Lavoie, and explains why protecting independent journalism comes at an increasingly significant cost.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

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