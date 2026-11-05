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Peter MacKay: Could Canadian troops be caught in a Russian conflict?

Former defence minister Peter MacKay discusses the risks facing Canadian troops deployed near Russia's border and whether rising tensions could draw NATO forces into the war in Ukraine
Straight Up with Marc Patrone
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On today’s episode of Straight Up, former defence minister Peter MacKay joins Marc Patrone to discuss Canada’s growing military presence along NATO’s eastern flank, where approximately 2,000 Canadian troops are taking part in exercises in Latvia near the borders of Russia and Belarus.

The deployment involves 3,000 soldiers from 14 NATO countries, includi…

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