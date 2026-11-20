Quebec is taking matters into its own hands as frustration grows with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s handling of Canada’s economic relationship with the United States. Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is reaching out directly to dozens of American governors and senators in an effort to strengthen trade ties, effectively bypassing Ottawa.

On today’s episode of Straight Up, independent journalist Zachary McRae joins Marc Patrone to discuss Quebec’s growing tensions with the federal government, Carney’s stalled trade negotiations and why provincial leaders may be losing patience with Ottawa.

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Meanwhile, Carney continues his international travels, promoting economic diversification and new global partnerships. But critics question what these trips have actually delivered for Canada, particularly as Canadian businesses struggle and thousands of workers face uncertainty following the closure of Stellantis’ Brampton plant.

They also examine Canada’s reliance on American trade, Carney’s globalist agenda, growing concerns over immigration levels and the economic consequences of the government’s decisions.

Is Carney losing control of Canada’s economic direction? And could Quebec’s push to deal directly with Washington inspire other premiers to follow suit?

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

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