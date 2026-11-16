Americans are growing increasingly concerned about Prime Minister Mark Carney’s approach to China, following his explosive suggestion that the United States poses a much greater security threat to Canada than China does. And the comments are raising serious questions about the future of Canada’s relationship with its closest ally.

On today’s episode of Straight Up, writer Dimpee Brar joins Marc Patrone from Washington, D.C., to explain how Carney’s remarks are being received in the United States, where some are beginning to question whether the Prime Minister is genuinely interested in securing a trade deal with Washington or deliberately steering Canada closer to Beijing.

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They also examine the growing dispute over Chinese electric vehicles, which has emerged as a major sticking point in Canada-U.S. trade negotiations. While Carney talks about Canadian sovereignty and expanding economic ties with China, critics warn that Chinese vehicles could create serious national security risks on both sides of the border.

Meanwhile, Carney’s handling of the U.S. relationship is facing growing scrutiny at home. Quebec’s new premier is taking matters into his own hands, reaching out directly to American governors in an effort to pursue trade discussions after Ottawa failed to deliver a deal.

Is Mark Carney sacrificing Canada’s relationship with its closest ally to pursue a closer partnership with China? And what could that mean for Canada’s future?

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

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