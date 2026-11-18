Prime Minister Mark Carney is suggesting Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if trade negotiations with the United States fail. But that prospect is drawing a sharp warning from the Trump administratio

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro blasted Carney’s comments, asking whether Canada is really threatening to play China off against the United States. His warning was blunt: China could “eat Canada alive.”

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On today’s episode of Straight Up, former Liberal MP and auto industry veteran Dan McTeague joins Marc Patrone to discuss the risks of Carney’s China pivot and what it could mean for Canada’s manufacturing sector.

With more than 90% of vehicles manufactured in Canada exported to the United States, critics question whether Chinese automakers would have any incentive to build plants here without access to the American market.

McTeague also raises concerns about China’s economic influence, the future of Canadian jobs, and the potential security risks of bringing more Chinese technology and investment into Canada.

Is Carney making a dangerous gamble with Canada’s economic future?

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Partone

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