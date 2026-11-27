Canadians are being left vulnerable as the institutions responsible for protecting them fail on some of the most basic responsibilities. From violent home invasions to alarming airport security gaps and deadly failures in the healthcare system, three disturbing stories raise serious questions about public safety and government accountability.

On today’s episode of Sonduren Uncensored, Sonduren examines a deadly Toronto home invasion that left a young man dead inside his own home. As armed criminals continue targeting Canadian families, Sonduren calls for sweeping justice system reforms, tougher prison sentences for violent offenders, stricter bail rules and the introduction of stand-your-ground laws to give Canadians greater ability to defend their families.

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He also exposes a troubling security failure at Canadian airports, where nearly 7,000 workers with criminal records have reportedly received security clearances over the past five years. With Transport Canada unable to provide basic details about the offences involved, Sonduren questions how criminals are being granted access to secure airport facilities.

The failures don’t stop there. A 48-year-old British Columbia woman died outside Port Hardy Hospital after arriving shortly after its emergency department closed at 5 p.m. Despite medical staff being inside the hospital, the doors were locked and paramedics were left performing CPR outside.

Finally, Sonduren connects Canada’s crumbling infrastructure and overwhelmed public services to the federal government’s immigration policies. With Ottawa planning to bring in hundreds of thousands of additional permanent residents, he questions why the government continues increasing pressure on hospitals, housing and essential services that are already struggling to meet Canadians’ needs.

Sign our petition to stop unsustainable mass immigration by going to StopMassMigration.com

How many more Canadians have to suffer before those in power take responsibility?

Watch the latest episode of Sonduren Uncensored

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