The BC NDP’s 10 biggest failures since 2017

The BC NDP came to power in 2017, promising to make life more affordable and improve services for British Columbians. Nearly a decade later, the government faces serious questions about its record.

From housing affordability and healthcare access to forestry closures and public safety concerns, the province continues to grapple with challenges affecting communities across B.C.

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In this countdown, Harrison Faulkner examines ten of the biggest failures of the NDP government, including its approach to international education, the rebuilding of Lytton, the ongoing drug crisis, and the province’s growing debt.

He also looks at the government’s fiscal record and the policy reversals that have fuelled debate over its handling of some of B.C.’s most pressing problems.

After almost ten years in power, the NDP must answer for its decisions and the results they have delivered. How should British Columbians judge its record since 2017?

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