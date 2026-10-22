WATCH: David Eby flees from Juno News after accusing Doerkson of “hiding”

While in Surrey, BC, just moments after accusing the BC Conservatives of hiding from the media, NDP Leader David Eby refused to answer questions about his candidates, Amber Dunrose in Vancouver–Strathcona and his former housing minister, Christine Boyle, who had wanted to defund the police.

During a press conference in front of a hospital construction site in Surrey, Eby told reporters Wednesday that anyone seeking to be the premier of the province should be “available to answer hard questions” and said BC Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson has “gone into hiding” despite the leader having a media event Thursday and doing a long-form sit-down interview released Wednesday.

When Juno News attempted to ask a question to Eby at his press conference, his press team ran to the other side of the press gallery and eventually declined a second time, saying, “We don’t take questions from Juno News.”