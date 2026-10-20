EXCLUSIVE: MP Aaron Gunn speaks on BC election and NDP’s decade of failure

While attending a meet-and-greet event for the BC Conservative candidate for Vancouver–Yaletown, Margareta Dovgal, Conservative MP Aaron Gunn spoke with Juno News about precisely what’s at stake in the ongoing BC election if NDP leader David Eby ekes out a victory.

“I think everything’s at stake… This is the most important election in a generation. We’ve had a decade of NDP rule, almost a decade, and I think, quite frankly, British Columbians can’t afford four more years of David Eby,” Gunn told Juno News.

“You have record-high deficits. You have a record-high cost of living. You have a healthcare system that’s in shambles. They’re flooding our streets with deadly, dangerous, and addictive drugs. And you have an education system that’s become more consumed with pursuing radical ideologies than focusing on reading, writing, math, and the core fundamental skills.”

When asked if he was concerned about the potential for vote splitting as a result of CentreBC and OneBC’s campaigning, Gunn said one should always be “somewhat concerned” about vote splitting, but that ultimately voters need to understand that the vote will either elect another NDP government or a Conservative one.

“Whatever you think of the ideas of CentreBC or OneBC, for example, at the end of the day, on October 24th, you’re either going to have an NDP government or you’re going to have a Conservative government. That’s just facts,” Gunn said. “These other parties are just running a handful of candidates, and they could certainly play spoiler and help re-elect David Eby and the NDP.”