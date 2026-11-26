Source: CPAC

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, along with Conservative Shadow Minister for Immigration Michelle Rempel Garner, blamed every Liberal MP after they all had the opportunity to stop Prime Minister Mark Carney’s plan to increase immigration.

During a press conference on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Poilievre stated that every Liberal MP voted in favour of corporate lobbyists’ wishes to proceed with Carney’s “record-smashing immigration increase” over the needs of Canadians who need medical care, jobs and homes.

“Today, every single Liberal MP had a chance to vote to put your home, your doctor, and your job first, to vote to make it possible for every single young person to find a job and a place to live, for every senior to get timely medical care,” Poilievre said.

“Instead, Liberals voted the wishes of the corporate lobbyists who want to go ahead with Carney’s record-smashing immigration increase that will drive wages down, rent up, and profits through the roof.”