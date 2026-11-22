Canada’s public safety crisis is spiralling out of control. Organized crime is exploiting airport security to smuggle drugs, while the government continues to do nothing despite repeated warnings.
At Toronto’s Pearson Airport, criminals are swapping innocent passengers’ baggage tags with drug-filled suitcases, putting travellers at risk of arrest abroad.
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