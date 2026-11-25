The Liberal government is advancing a series of bills that could dramatically expand its ability to monitor Canadians’ private lives, raising serious questions about online privacy, government surveillance and constitutional rights.

Bill C-2, the Strong Borders Act, would give police and CSIS expanded powers to obtain Canadians' personal information from phone and internet providers without a warrant. It also includes provisions that could allow Canada Post to open mail without traditional judicial authorization.

Bill C-22, the Lawful Access Act, could force phone and internet providers, along with major tech companies, to build technical capabilities for government access to private data (i.e., holding metadata for longer and maintaining backdoors). The legislation also raises major concerns about encryption, with Meta and Canadian VPN companies warning that its requirements could compromise their services and potentially force them out of Canada.

Then there’s Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, which would introduce a new federal Digital Safety Commission, ban social media accounts for Canadians under 16 and raise questions about mandatory age and identity verification for anyone accessing online platforms.

So what do these bills actually mean for Canadians? Harrison Faulkner breaks down what these three bills could mean for Canadians, why privacy advocates and technology companies are sounding the alarm, and how seemingly separate pieces of legislation could collectively expand Ottawa’s reach into everyday digital life.

Juno News is asking Canadians to take a stand. Sign the petition at StopTheSurveillanceState.ca and call on Parliament and the Senate to reject these sweeping surveillance powers and protect Canadians’ privacy.

Sign the Petition