Canada’s broken justice system is failing its own people

On today’s episode of Sonduren Uncensored, Sonduren exposes the failures of Canada’s justice system, examines some unbelievable parole decisions, and confronts the policies putting pressure on Canadian families.
A convicted killer attending McGill University’s law faculty raises serious questions about campus safety, rehabilitation, and why the concerns …
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