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Canada’s broken justice system is failing its own people

Canada’s justice system puts victims last, while unbelievable parole rulings, mass immigration, and rising living costs threaten the future of Canadians
Sonduren Fanarredha
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On today’s episode of Sonduren Uncensored, Sonduren exposes the failures of Canada’s justice system, examines some unbelievable parole decisions, and confronts the policies putting pressure on Canadian families.

A convicted killer attending McGill University’s law faculty raises serious questions about campus safety, rehabilitation, and why the concerns …

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