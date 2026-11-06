Source: Facebook (Lena Metlage Diab)

In an interview with Juno News, a spokesperson for Immigration Minister Lena Diab confirmed that an additional 282,000 permanent resident approvals were separate from the fed’s 380,000 new permanent resident targets for 2027, but refused to say the numbers were hidden from the budget.

The spokesperson from the minister’s office also outlined that the immigration department expects about half of its projected 380,000 new permanent resident (PR) grants will be for new arrivals, while another estimated 190,000 will be for temporary residents already living in Canada.

When asked if Juno News’ previous calculations that the government could add up to 662,000 new PRs were correct, the spokesperson agreed.

The immigration department also confirmed three initiatives: one to grant up to 200,000 temporary migrants living in Canada permanent residency and two others to grant permanent residency to 69,000 refugees and asylum seekers and 13,000 from the government’s temporary foreign worker program.