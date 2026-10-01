The Court Fight Over Canada’s Trans Inmate Policy

A federal court battle is underway over Canada’s policy of housing trans inmates, sometimes even those guilty of sex-related crimes, in women’s prisons.

On today’s episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone, Heather Mason, a former federal inmate and founding member of Canadian Women's Sex-Based Rights, says she witnessed the policy firsthand while serving time in Ontario. She describes being incarcerated alongside inmates who identified as women but were born male, including convicted sex offenders.

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Mason says women across Canada have reported harassment, grooming, sexual assault and other disturbing behaviour. She argues that many incarcerated women — including those with histories of sexual abuse — are being forced into situations that can re-traumatize them.

The interview also tackles reported pregnancies following non-sexual sexual encounters between female and trans inmates and the difficult consequences for women who become pregnant while incarcerated.

Mason says women can face additional pressure because complaints or confrontations with male inmates could potentially jeopardize their participation in programs such as the mother-child program.

At the heart of the dispute is a much bigger question: can sex-based protections for women survive if prisons no longer separate inmates according to biological sex? Mason argues that the implications extend far beyond prisons — to shelters, hospitals, sports and other women-only spaces.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone.

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