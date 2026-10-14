Is Canada becoming China’s backdoor into America?

Could Canada become China’s backdoor into the United States? A new report from the Canada First Policy Institute warns that closer economic ties between Ottawa and Beijing could create serious trade and national security concerns for Washington.

Breitbart journalist Matt Mercer joins Marc Patrone to discuss the report, Mark Carney’s China strategy, and the growing tensions between Canada and the Trump administration.

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The report warns that China could exploit Canada’s longstanding trade links with the U.S. to route goods into the American market, bypass tariffs, and expand Chinese state-directed businesses. What could this mean for North American trade?

Mercer also examines Carney’s political connections, Canada’s evolving relationship with Beijing, and concerns over Chinese influence, election interference, and national security.

They also discuss the broader U.S.-Canada trade dispute, the challenges facing the Carney government, and what closer ties with China could mean for Canadian sovereignty and the economy.

Plus, Mercer weighs in on the upcoming U.S. midterm elections, Republican prospects in Congress, and the political battles that could shape the final years of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

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