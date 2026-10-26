Has anti-Trump politics run its course in Canada?

Has anti-Trump politics finally run its course in Canada? National Review columnist John Fund joins Marc Patrone to discuss what B.C.’s election could signal for Canadian politics.

David Eby’s decision to make Donald Trump a central issue in the campaign didn’t deliver the result the NDP wanted. Did he misread what voters actually care about? Fund argues that affordability, housing costs, crime and the economy mattered more to BC voters than the threat posed by Trump.

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They also discuss whether the anti-Trump strategy that helped Mark Carney nationally can continue to work as Canadians grow more concerned about everyday costs.

Fund weighs in on the prospects for a Canada-U.S. trade deal, Trump’s tariff strategy and the political stakes ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

Plus, Fund discusses the controversy surrounding Brazil’s election and what it could mean for the country’s political future.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

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