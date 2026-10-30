Stockwell Day: Will the BC Conservatives stay united?

British Columbia’s historic Conservative victory has raised hopes for a new direction on energy development, but can the party stay united and deliver on its promises?

On today’s episode of Straight Up, former federal opposition leader Stockwell Day joins Marc Patrone to discuss B.C.’s political shift, the prospects for shipping Canadian oil from Prince Rupert, and renewed investment in the province’s oil and gas sector.

Help us cover the stories the taxpayer-funded legacy media doesn’t want to touch. Support strong, fearless, independent media. Become a premium Juno News subscriber today and get 20% off!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Day explains why the election result could open the door to greater economic development, and how B.C.’s new government could challenge the federal government’s energy agenda.

He also reflects on whether the Conservative victory represents a lasting realignment in B.C. politics and what the new government must do to deliver on its promises.

They also explore the internal dynamics of the Conservative Party, the challenges facing Premier Lorne Doerkson, and whether the party’s big-tent caucus can hold together despite its ideological divisions.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

Share