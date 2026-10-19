Hockey star Theo Fleury warns Ottawa will ignore Alberta’s push for independence

Hockey star Theo Fleury warns Ottawa could sideline Alberta’s push for independence, arguing federal leaders are unwilling to negotiate meaningfully and could use a failed separation bid to justify continuing policies he says are hurting the province.

In a candid interview with Marc Patrone, the former NHL standout calls for a binding referendum and says Alberta’s demands cannot be met with token concessions. “They got to come all the way,” Fleury says. “You come all the way or you don’t come at all.”

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Fleury questions whether Ottawa is prepared to take Alberta’s independence movement seriously, pointing to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s position on delaying discussions about equalization until 2029. In Fleury’s view, federal leaders have shown little appetite for addressing the province’s grievances.

He argues Alberta has the natural resources and economic potential to thrive as an independent country, while criticizing federal policies on energy, immigration, affordability and government spending.

Fleury also warns that if the independence movement fails to secure enough support, Ottawa could interpret the result as a green light to continue on the same path. He says Albertans have been poorly treated for years and sees little reason to expect that to change.

Will Alberta get a meaningful vote on independence, and will Ottawa respect the outcome? Fleury explains why he believes the province’s future is at stake.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

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