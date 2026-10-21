Keith Wilson: Alberta will vote again — and the result will be different

Keith Wilson isn’t giving up on Alberta independence. Following the referendum defeat, the Alberta constitutional lawyer and independence advocate predicts another binding referendum within five years.

“I’m certain that there will be another referendum vote,” he says. “It will be within five years.”

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On today’s episode of Straight Up, Wilson explains why he believes Alberta’s relationship with Ottawa will remain a major point of conflict and why he expects the next referendum to produce a very different result.

He also reflects on why the campaign struggled to win broader support, pointing to fears about separation, economic uncertainty and the impact of controversial campaign figures. Despite securing roughly 500,000 votes in favour, he acknowledges that the message failed to resonate with enough Albertans.

Premier Danielle Smith has said she will not hold another independence referendum while she remains in office. Wilson, however, believes pressure for another vote could grow if Alberta’s disputes with Ottawa continue.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

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