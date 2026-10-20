Albertans vote to remain in Canada. Now what?

Albertans have rejected a move toward an independence referendum, with 76% voting against holding a second, binding vote. However, nearly one in four supported the push for independence, signalling a significant base of support.

Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed the result, calling it a great day for Canada and praising Albertans for choosing unity and a shared future.

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On today’s episode of Straight Up, Western Standard senior columnist Cory Morgan argues that the independence movement cannot be dismissed. He says support has grown steadily over the past 15 to 20 years, even though the five-month campaign failed to bring enough undecided voters on board.

Morgan says the movement must now develop a more detailed case for independence, address questions about borders, treaties and public institutions, and establish stronger leadership with a consistent message.

He also cautions against a divisive fight to replace Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, arguing that the movement needs to build broader public support before pursuing another referendum. Meanwhile, Smith faces pressure to deliver on provincial policy promises and manage growing tensions within her party.

Morgan says the independence movement has a future, but its next steps require patience, strategic planning and a stronger appeal to urban voters.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

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