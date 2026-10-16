Early voting explodes in Alberta’s separation referendum

Alberta’s separation referendum got off to a strong start, with 174,532 people casting advance ballots on the first of five early voting days. The turnout exceeded the advance polling total recorded ahead of the 2023 provincial election, signalling significant interest in the province’s political future.

At the centre of the debate is whether Alberta should move toward a second, binding referendum on independence. Premier Danielle Smith has urged voters to remain in Canada while supporting other referendum proposals, arguing that Alberta should continue pushing for changes within Confederation.

Pro-independence advocate and lawyer Jeff Rath joins Marc Patrone to discuss the strong advance voter turnout and why he believes voting in favour of a future independence referendum would give the province greater leverage in negotiations with Ottawa.

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Rath also dismissed warnings about the potential economic consequences of independence, including claims that Alberta could face significant debt obligations or lose access to federal health transfers. He argued that the province’s natural resources and financial contributions to Canada would give an independent Alberta the means to fund its own services.

The strong early turnout has not yet clarified which side is gaining ground. Rath said his organization, the Alberta Prosperity Project, has been encouraging supporters to mobilize family members and friends to vote. He rejected suggestions that high turnout necessarily favours either side, while predicting that frustration with federal politics could strengthen the independence movement.

The campaign has also seen disputes within the separatist movement over how voters should approach the referendum’s 10 questions. Rath said voters should make their own choices but personally backed only the independence-related question, urging Albertans to support the option that would preserve pressure on Ottawa.

With voting continuing ahead of October 19, the central question is whether the early surge will translate into greater support for a future independence vote.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

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