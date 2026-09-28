Security Expert Warns of Growing Threat to Canada’s Jewish Community

Security expert Ross McLean examines the circumstances surrounding the attack on the Sons of Jacob Orthodox synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, where gunfire was aimed at Jewish synagogue attendees and critically injured a police officer during Yom Kippur.

The conversation then turns to the broader security environment facing Jewish Canadians. McLean points to what he describes as years of antisemitic incidents, including shootings and arsons, and warns that antisemitic sentiment could spread to individuals who might not previously have been associated with extremist violence.

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McLean also takes issue with the way authorities publicly describe antisemitic attacks. He argues that grouping antisemitism into broader statements about hate and violence can obscure the specific nature of the threat facing Jewish Canadians. In his view, authorities should explicitly identify antisemitism and Jewish targets when addressing the problem.

The episode closes with a broader discussion about the distinction between opposition to Israel and antisemitism, and the importance of keeping the Jewish community safe amid heightened tensions.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone.

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