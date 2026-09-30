Carney rides high in polls as Stelco jobs vanish amid Trump trade war

Prime Minister Mark Carney is threatening legal action against Stelco owner Cleveland-Cliffs after the steelmaker announced plans that could affect 500 workers in Hamilton, blaming U.S. tariffs for the turmoil.

On today’s episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone, political strategist Georganne Burke weighs in on Carney’s handling of the Canada-U.S. trade war and argues his confrontational approach to U.S. President Donald Trump risks putting Canadian workers and businesses in the crossfire.

Help us cover the stories the taxpayer-funded legacy media doesn’t want to touch. Support strong, fearless, independent media. Become a premium Juno News subscriber today and get 20% off!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Carney accused Cleveland-Cliffs of betraying Stelco workers and vowed to use every power available to Ottawa, while the company says no amount of government funding could overcome weak Canadian demand for steel.

Burke argues Carney is benefiting politically from standing up to Trump but says Canada needs a trade agreement with its largest trading partner rather than waiting for U.S. politics to change. She warns that even a Democratic victory in the midterms would not necessarily bring an end to U.S. tariffs.

The pair also question whether the Stelco layoffs could have been avoided under the U.S. trade deal Carney previously rejected, while acknowledging its terms have not been publicly disclosed. Burke warns the loss of hundreds of steel jobs could ripple through Hamilton businesses that depend on the industry.

Finally, Burke contrasts Canada’s economic struggles with new steel investment in the United States and argues Ottawa should pursue a deal with Washington while breaking down internal trade barriers and expanding trade with other countries.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone.

Share