Canada’s MAID Expansion Continues

On this episode, Amanda Achtman, founder of Dying to Meet You and ethics director at Physicians for Life, comes on the show to discuss the recent changes Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, including the exclusion of those with mental health issues as a sole reason for accessing euthanasia.

However, Achtman argues the government is using the move to advance another controversial change: allowing euthanasia through advance requests for people with dementia.

Achtman says the debate over mental illness versus mental disorder obscures a bigger concern: Canadians with mental health challenges already receive MAID when they also have qualifying physical conditions or disabilities.

She points to cases involving people with autism and other complex needs as evidence that the current safeguards are not enough to protect vulnerable people.

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The conversation turns to advance requests, which would allow someone to request MAID before losing the capacity to consent.

Achtman criticizes the government’s handling of Quebec’s approach to advance requests and warns that people living with dementia could be placed at risk when they can no longer communicate their wishes or change their minds.

The discussion also examines reports of Canadians being offered or seeking MAID amid difficult life circumstances, including disability, isolation and the loss of everyday activities.

Achtman argues that the issue goes beyond physical pain, pointing to loneliness, grief, a loss of independence and a lack of social support as factors that can leave people feeling they have few alternatives.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone.

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