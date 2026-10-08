Bill C-22 could drive Canadian tech out of Canada

A Toronto tech company trusted by millions to bypass internet censorship in countries like Iran and China says it may leave Canada over Bill C-22. The company has also publicly voiced its concern that the new surveillance requirements could compromise the privacy of users who rely on the software to communicate safely under authoritarian regimes.

Kirk Lubimov joins the show to break down the potential impact on Canada’s already struggling tech sector.

Beyond the obvious and numerous privacy concerns, he argues the bill could force smaller companies to build expensive surveillance infrastructure they simply cannot afford and don’t want to add for their users, further raising the question about how Canadians’ data could ultimately be used.

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The conversation then turns to Alberta’s proposed pipeline to the west coast and the federal government’s announcement that the project will be fast-tracked.

Lubimov says the announcement isn’t at all meaningful, given that the only thing announced was ‘more paperwork’ and that they still haven’t approved the pipeline or put shovels in the ground.

The episode closes with a broader discussion of the overall picture of trade with the United States is another major concern, particularly as American manufacturing and private sector growth continue to move ahead while Canada lags behind.

Lubimov argues Canada is still stuck processing more paperwork, delaying major projects, and failing to give entrepreneurs and small businesses the support they need.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone.

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