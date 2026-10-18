Why is Canada letting these dangerous offenders walk free?

Why are dangerous offenders being released back into our communities while victims and ordinary Canadians are left to live with the consequences?

A convicted sex offender is set to live in Edmonton after a brutal sexual assault that left his victim with a fractured skull and life-altering injuries. Despite the severity of the attack, he is being released back into the community. How can Canadians be expected to feel safe when offenders convicted of such horrific crimes are allowed back onto their streets?

Get early access to Sonduren Uncensored with a premium Juno News subscription. Sign up today and get 20% off for one year!

Get 20% off for 1 year

In Niagara Falls, a man accused of animal cruelty and bestiality involving a cat has reportedly been released on bail. The animal allegedly suffered horrific injuries, including broken bones and organ damage.

Meanwhile, illegal dumping continues to plague Ontario. More than 30 tires were abandoned on a Caledon farm, only for more garbage and furniture to appear at the same location.

On today’s episode of Sonduren Uncensored, Sonduren takes aim at Canada’s failure of accountability, from a justice system that releases dangerous offenders to people who treat private property and public spaces like their personal dumping grounds. He calls for tougher consequences, stronger leadership and a return to basic decency.

Watch the latest episode of Sonduren Uncensored

Share