The Tipping Point: OSAP Scandal, Mass Immigration, and Corruption

On this episode of Sonduren Uncensored, Sonduren looks at the ongoing OSAP scandal unfolding in Ontario, as concerns over hundreds of millions of dollars in student grants going to a handful of career colleges has prompted serious investigations.

Reports of impossible course completion rates, absentee students, soaring foreign applications and admissions, and other alleged irregularities scream fraud and may be the sole cause behind the recent OSAP grant pause that is negatively affecting real students across the province.

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With legitimate students now caught up in the funding freeze, questions remain about oversight, accountability and how taxpayers were left footing the bill.

“Doug Ford and his government knew about it since 2023, and they failed to act. It is unbelievable what is happening,” Sonduren says.

The breakdown then shifts to the actual people behind the Academy of Learning colleges, including Opulence Education Group co-founder Gurwinder Bhatti and the lavish lifestyle he’s living.

Doug Ford is next in the firing line after defending the need for even more workers over supposed concerns about the economic risks of a declining population. Sonduren brings up staggering youth unemployment, housing affordability, strained public services and whether Canada’s reliance on population growth is masking deeper problems.

Meanwhile, in British Columbia, David Eby is facing criticism over proposed income tax increases and the province’s handling of public safety and open drug use. Sonduren challenges the government’s approach to taxation, questions whether working professionals are being unfairly squeezed, and looks ahead to an election that could reshape the province’s political direction.

Watch the latest episode of Sonduren Uncensored.

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