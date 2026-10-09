Media control, gun laws and immigration: South America’s lessons for Canada

South America’s political landscape is shifting to the right, with Argentina’s Javier Milei gaining attention for his economic reforms and Brazil’s Flavio Bolsonaro heading into a runoff election.

Meanwhile, new economic deals with the United States are unfolding as former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro faces charges in New York. Political commentator Cesar Guillarte explains why he believes the political shift across the continent could mark a turning point for the region.

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Having fled Venezuela and settled in Canada, Guillarte also shares his concerns about what he sees happening here. He points to government involvement in media and government deciding what news outlets are “trusted”, along with tighter gun regulations, as troubling trends. However, he stresses that Canada still remains far from the levels of repression Venezuela experienced — but for how long?

Canada’s economic future is another major point of discussion. Guillarte argues that growing red tape and regulatory costs are making it harder for entrepreneurs and small businesses to survive, while government support increasingly favours large corporations over smaller operators.

Finally, the discussion returns to Guillarte’s own experience as an immigrant. He explains why Canada was an attractive destination when he and his wife planned to leave Venezuela in 2013 — and why he believes the country has changed dramatically since arriving in 2015.

His warning: Canada should learn from the mistakes that helped Venezuela slide into crisis before it is too late.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone.

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