Oklahoma State Senator Shane Jett sounds ALARM over repeated church burnings

An American lawmaker is in Ottawa sounding the alarm over religious freedom in Canada, pointing to church burnings, arrests of pastors and concerns over Bill C-9.

On this episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone, Oklahoma state senator Shane Jett explains what brought him to Canada, his meetings with Canadian MPs and why he has raised his concerns with contacts in the Trump administration.

Jett argues that Bill C-9 threatens religious expression and discusses calls for the United States to offer refuge to Canadians facing religious persecution. He also addresses concerns about the safety of Canada’s Jewish and Christian communities.

Plus, Jett weighs in on Brazil’s political shift and draws parallels between Indigenous land disputes in Canada and Oklahoma, warning against what he sees as a growing threat to private property rights.