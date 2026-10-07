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Oilers fan ARRESTED: Is there a double standard when it’s Alberta’s flag?

Let Alberta Decide co-lead Keith Wilson joins Marc Patrone to discuss the Alberta–Quebec double standard, referendum polling and his concerns about Elections Alberta.
Straight Up with Marc Patrone

Quebec has sovereignists. Alberta has separatists. Constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson says the difference in how Canada’s legacy media describes the two movements reveals a glaring double standard.

On this episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone, the Let Alberta Decide co-lead and lawyer discusses Quebec’s political shift and why he believes competing demands from Alberta and Quebec put PM Mark Carney in a difficult position.

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The discussion opens with video of an Edmonton Oilers fan’s arrest at Rogers Place and questions about whether his Alberta flag played a role in the confrontation.

Wilson also pushes back against coverage of Alberta independence supporters’ outreach to Washington, calling it part of a broader effort to discredit the movement.

He then raises concerns about Elections Alberta’s handling of mail-in ballots and campaign finance rules, questions whether polling captures the full extent of support for change, and explains why he sees the upcoming referendum as an opportunity to demand a better deal from Ottawa — even for Albertans who do not support independence.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone.

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