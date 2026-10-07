Oilers fan ARRESTED: Is there a double standard when it’s Alberta’s flag?

Quebec has sovereignists. Alberta has separatists. Constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson says the difference in how Canada’s legacy media describes the two movements reveals a glaring double standard.

On this episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone, the Let Alberta Decide co-lead and lawyer discusses Quebec’s political shift and why he believes competing demands from Alberta and Quebec put PM Mark Carney in a difficult position.

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The discussion opens with video of an Edmonton Oilers fan’s arrest at Rogers Place and questions about whether his Alberta flag played a role in the confrontation.

Wilson also pushes back against coverage of Alberta independence supporters’ outreach to Washington, calling it part of a broader effort to discredit the movement.

He then raises concerns about Elections Alberta’s handling of mail-in ballots and campaign finance rules, questions whether polling captures the full extent of support for change, and explains why he sees the upcoming referendum as an opportunity to demand a better deal from Ottawa — even for Albertans who do not support independence.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone.

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