A constitutional rights lawyer tabled research showing nearly all comments removed in Germany, which has its own hardline censorship regime, were technically legal, warning Prime Minister Mark Carney’s online safety bill could enable similar censorship in Canada.

Josh Dehaas, interim litigation director at the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF), raised the issue Tuesday before the House of Commons Heritage Committee during its review of Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act.

“This is a proposal for a mild version of George Orwell’s Ministry of Truth,” Dehaas told MPs.

Bill C-34 would create a federal Digital Safety Commission with the power to regulate online platforms, enforce safety requirements and levy financial penalties.

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Dehaas cautioned that the proposed regulator could be used to pressure social media and AI companies into removing lawful content to avoid government investigation.