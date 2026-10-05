‘Complete fiction’: Alberta separatist denies report of oil, water offer for U.S. support

Alberta independence advocate Jeff Rath is pushing back against a Globe and Mail report alleging separatist leaders discussed offering Alberta water and oil-related benefits in exchange for U.S. support for independence.

On today’s episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone, Rath calls the allegations “complete fiction,” insisting he attended every meeting with U.S. State Department officials and that no negotiations involving Alberta’s water, oil or oil royalties ever took place.

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Rath acknowledges the delegation discussed what an independent Alberta could pursue with U.S. officials, including expanded pipeline access, a West Coast route to Asian and California markets, Gulf Coast access and doubling oil production with American investment.

But he denies offering Alberta’s resources in exchange for U.S. political support. He also says fellow independence advocate Dennis Modry denied comments attributed to him about offering Alberta’s water to the U.S., despite the Globe and Mail reporting proposals involving fresh water, oil royalties and other resources.

Rath argues the controversy is politically timed to damage the independence movement, which had already publicly disclosed its Washington meetings. He also rejects Liberal MP Corey Hogan’s call to consider new laws targeting such “freelance negotiating trips.”

On Mark Carney’s proposed pipeline, Rath calls it a “phony pipeline announcement,” arguing Ottawa has launched an 11-month process to set project conditions rather than approving construction.

Rath also rejects Alberta becoming the 51st state, saying his delegation made clear it seeks a “free and independent country.”

“We are not advocating Alberta statehood,” he said.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone.

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