Canada supplanted as America’s potash supplier?

On today’s episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone, Ritz weighs in on Trump’s Belarus potash threat, Doug Ford’s “elbows up” approach and Mark Carney’s economic agenda, as well as claims that former Prime Minister Stephen Harper has become Carney’s political “wingman.”



“I think it’s just Trump being Trump,” Ritz said on Trump’s threat to replace Canada with Belarus as their main potash supplier. He says that the Belarus has also acknowledged it lacks the capacity to meet American demand while U.S. fertilizer industry contacts remain satisfied with Canadian potash.

Ritz also unloads on Ontario Premier Doug Ford for threatening to restrict Canadian commodities in response to Trump.



“He’s got to realize the dumbest thing he’s doing is bringing a knife to a Trump gunfight,” Ritz said, arguing Ford is “completely outclassed and outmaneuvered” and should “sit back and be quiet.”

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The former Harper cabinet minister also takes aim at Carney’s economic and foreign policy agenda, arguing Ottawa should spend less time pursuing international schemes and more time confronting Canada’s stagnant economy, housing problems and inflation.



He also rejects portrayals of Harper as Carney’s new political “wingman,” arguing media coverage cherry-picked the former prime minister’s recent economic speech while overlooking his criticism of Carney’s approach.



Asked whether claims that Harper had joined “Team Carney” amounted to an attempt to bolster Carney politically, Ritz didn’t mince words.



“Absolutely,” he said. “I think it’s willful delusion.”

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