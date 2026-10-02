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Does Canada need to abolish the Senate?

Alberta’s referendum raises a big question about Canada’s unelected Senate. Kris Sims and Franco Terrazzano examine its cost, failed reforms and the case for abolition
The Fighter with Kris Sims

As Alberta prepares to vote on ten referendum questions covering the province’s future, one question puts Canada’s unelected Senate in the spotlight. On today’s episode of The Fighter, Kris Sims is joined by Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director Franco Terrazzano to examine Question 7 and the debate over the Senate’s role, cost, and accountability.

The Senate costs taxpayers a reported $140 million a year. Kris and Franco explore spending on senators’ salaries and international travel, raising questions about transparency and the use of public funds.

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They revisit past attempts at Senate reform, including Preston Manning’s Triple-E Senate proposal, and why decades of efforts to make the institution elected, effective, and accountable have failed.

They also examine alternatives for holding federal politicians accountable, including recall legislation and the role of independent journalism in scrutinizing government power.

With Alberta’s referendum addressing issues beyond separation, Kris and Franco consider what meaningful accountability looks like in a democracy and whether existing institutions are doing enough to keep government spending and political power in check.

Watch the latest episode of The Fighter with Kris Sims

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