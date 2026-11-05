A series of cyberattacks targeting financial institutions across multiple countries has raised concerns about the growing use of artificial intelligence and the extent of damage that can be caused by hackers.

South Korean banks were among the primary targets, while a separate China-linked campaign used AI tools to attack more than 200 organizations across at least fourteen countries, successfully breaching at least nine. Keep reading.

A cyberattack targeting three French blood bank facilities attempted to manipulate refrigeration systems and raise storage temperatures to dangerously high levels.

The attack was detected and stopped before any blood products became completely unusable, but the attack contributed to concerns over the growing series of cyber incidents targeting critical infrastructure and food storage systems across Europe. Keep reading.

Governments across Europe, along with countries including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and Canada, are urging citizens to stockpile food, water and emergency supplies for potential crises.

The warnings come as NATO assesses Russia’s military threat as serious and growing, prompting renewed public preparedness campaigns and concerns about the possibility of a wider conflict. Keep reading.

A new Daily Bread Food Bank report finds that one in eight Toronto children now lives in a household relying on food banks, nearly double the rate recorded in 2022.

Two-thirds of surveyed parents said they had sacrificed their own food so their children could eat, while 17 per cent said a child in their household went hungry at least once a week. Keep reading.

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