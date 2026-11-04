Source: LinkedIn

Canada’s top public health official struggled to answer pointed questions about biological reality after Conservative MP Vincent Neil Ho challenged her agency’s gender-inclusive pregnancy terminology during a November 3 Commons committee hearing.

Ho began by asking whether biological reality or gender ideology mattered more to the agency in the context of women’s health.

“I don’t have one preferred over the other,” Hamzawi replied, explaining that public health officials consider risks affecting different populations.

He then moved on to the agency's use of gender-inclusive language in its pregnancy guidance.

“What is a pregnant person? Can you give Canadians a plain language definition?” Ho asked.

“A pregnant person is a person who is pregnant,” Hamzawi replied.