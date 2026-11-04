Source: Wikimedia Commons

From late September through early November, a series of cyberattacks and attempted intrusions affected financial institutions and related organizations across several countries, with some incidents linked to the use of artificial intelligence.

In South Korea, several financial institutions were targeted by hackers beginning in late September. Reports linked some of the attacks to ARTEX, an AI-powered hacking tool that can help carry out cyberattacks.

Customer information was exposed at several institutions, including Shinhan Bank, Hana Bank, and KB Kookmin Bank.

A separate hacking campaign began on October 17, when a China-linked group used AI tools to target more than 200 organizations across at least 14 countries in just 11 days.

The targets included government departments, telecommunications companies and organizations in the financial and defence sectors. Security researchers confirmed that the hackers had gained access to at least nine organizations.

Other major cyberattacks have also been reported during the same period.