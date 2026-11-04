Source: Unsplash (Alena Darmel)

Some men cannot afford to stop working, even when coping with painful injuries, while many boys are losing interest in school as classrooms struggle to meet their needs.

Those are some of the findings from a new Health Canada report that looked at the pressures affecting men and boys across the country.

The report, released November 2, included nearly 6,000 participants and describes how financial strain and weakened social ties often leave men struggling without help.

One participant described men feeling compelled to keep functioning even when their health deteriorates. Others said support was difficult to access or came only after a crisis.