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The entire EU, along with nine other countries, have advised their citizens to have enough food, water and emergency supplies to last several days, while others, including Canada, have long-standing emergency preparedness advisories that remain in effect.

The appeals for citizens to be prepared for crisis and war come after NATO reportedly deemed Russia’s military capacity to be “growing” and has assessed Russia’s military threat to “serious” levels, despite efforts to wear Russia’s military down in Ukraine for over four years.

The calls for citizens to be prepared for the worst have caused a wave of speculation and concern online after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is ready for war.

Since August, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, the United States, Japan, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and France have all started or renewed emergency preparedness campaigns.

The European Union has also issued repeated calls to its citizens and member states to have emergency supplies and enough food and water to last at least 72 hours in the event of a crisis.