Source: Unsplash (Aaron Doucett)

One in eight Toronto children now relies on a food bank, nearly double the rate in 2022, according to Daily Bread Food Bank.

Among the food bank users it surveyed who lived with children, 17 per cent said a child in their home went hungry at least once a week.

Children account for 25 per cent of Toronto food bank clients, even though they make up just 18 per cent of the city’s population.

Additionally, among food bank users surveyed who lived with children, 73 per cent said that once they had set aside enough money to feed their children, nothing was left for other activities.