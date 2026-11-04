Source: Wikimedia Commons

A cyberattack targeting three French blood banks attempted to raise the storage temperature of donated blood to “extremely high levels,” but the attack was thwarted before any lasting damage set in.

This latest attack comes after a wave of cyberattacks targeting banking institutions and food refrigeration systems in grocery stores in France and other countries around the world.

The French Blood Establishment (EFS) acknowledged the attack on Tuesday, saying three of its biobanks were the victims of a cybersecurity incident that targeted its monitoring and control systems for its cold storage rooms.

“While the French Blood Establishment was not directly targeted by this cybersecurity incident, anomalies were reported, leading to alterations in the operating parameters of cold storage rooms equipped with the service provider’s solution,” the EFS statement reads. “Specifically, temperature and defrosting thresholds were raised to very high levels.”

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