Source: X (Mark Carney)

One hundred sixty-two million dollars.

That’s roughly how much the federal government is projected to spend every single day servicing Canada’s debt this fiscal year.

Over 12 months, that adds up to $59.3 billion. More than the $57.4 billion Ottawa expects to distribute through the Canada Health Transfer, its principal healthcare transfer to the provinces and territories.

Then there’s another finding.

Research commissioned by Finance Canada suggests many Canadians have little understanding of the federal deficit, much less how Ottawa’s borrowing decisions affect their everyday lives.

That disconnect deserves attention.