Canada will conduct a nationwide test of its public emergency alert system on Wednesday, sending notifications to cellphones, televisions and radios across all provinces and territories.

The alerts are scheduled between 9:55 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. local time, depending on the region, just one day after the United States conducts its own emergency broadcast test. Keep reading.

New Brunswick’s Liberal government has introduced Bill 12, legislation that would grant provincial investigators peace officer powers to oversee technology companies and digital platforms used by children under 16.

The proposed law would allow investigators to enter business premises, examine records and compel testimony, while exposing companies to fines of up to $5 million and potential prison sentences. Keep reading.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg revealed in a German documentary that her activism has always been about “overthrowing capitalism.”

Discussing criticism of her involvement in anti-Zionist protests, Thunberg laughed and acknowledged that overthrowing capitalism had been a goal of her movement since its early days, while scoffing at her former comrades who are still protesting for climate action. Keep reading.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has agreed to ease trade restrictions on Chinese steel and aluminum following talks with President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, in exchange for improved Chinese market access for Canadian pork and seafood.

The agreement comes as Canada’s merchandise trade deficit with China stands at $35.3 billion, despite Canadian exports to China rising nearly 40 per cent during the first nine months of 2026. Keep reading.

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