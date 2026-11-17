Source: Generated with AI

New Brunswick’s Liberal government is proposing legislation that would give provincial investigators peace officer powers to investigate digital companies, while exposing businesses to potential $5 million fines and prison sentences.

Bill 12, introduced by Justice Minister Robert McKee on November 3, would establish new rules governing how digital platforms, gaming services and other technology companies interact with children under 16.

Under the proposed legislation, investigators appointed by the Financial and Consumer Services Commission would receive significant investigative authority, including powers similar to those of peace officers under the Criminal Code.

Investigators could examine company records, enter business premises during normal business hours, require companies to produce documents and legally order witnesses to testify under oath.