Canada will be testing its National Public Alerting System on Wednesday, just one day after the U.S. tests its own national emergency broadcast system.

​Canadians across all provinces and territories are expected to have their emergency readiness systems tested between 9:55 am and 1:55 pm local time, depending on their region.

The test comes after weeks of threats of escalating conflict between the U.S., its allies and the Islamic regime in Iran, along with mass cyber attacks threatening businesses, banks and critical infrastructure around the world.